Prograf Approved In Japan For Kidney Transplant

Fujisawa's immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus) has been approved in Japan for a new indication, the suppression of rejection in kidney transplant patients. The additional indication was granted on April 16 by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Prograf, which acts in a similar way to ciclosporin A, was first launched in Japan in June 1993 for the suppression of rejection in liver transplantation. Just over a year later, it gained a supplemental approval for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease in bone marrow transplant patients.
Prograf was designated an orphan drug in both these indications, as the target patient population was so small. With this latest approval, the number of patients eligible to receive the drug goes up significantly, as kidney transplants are by far the most common transplantation procedure. Prograf has already been approved and launched for kidney transplantation in the UK, Germany and Denmark.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze