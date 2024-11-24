ProKidney was founded in 2015, and its lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT™), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure.

REACT™ has the potential to not only slow and stabilize the progression of CKD, but in some cases drive meaningful improvement in kidney function, as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). REACT™ has been studied in multiple clinical trials to-date, and a Phase III registrational program was initiated in January 2022. REACT™ received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA in 2021.