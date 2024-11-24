Sunday 24 November 2024

ProKidney

A biotech company developing a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD).

ProKidney was founded in 2015, and its lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT™), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. 

REACT™ has the potential to not only slow and stabilize the progression of CKD, but in some cases drive meaningful improvement in kidney function, as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). REACT™ has been studied in multiple clinical trials to-date, and a Phase III registrational program was initiated in January 2022. REACT™ received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA in 2021.

Latest ProKidney News

ProKidney updates on rilparencel’s registrational path to potential US approval
9 September 2024
Chronic kidney disease market to grow to $13.5 billion in 7MM by 2033
26 June 2024
