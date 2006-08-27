Prometic and Nabi sign ligand technology deal

Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Prometic Life Sciences says that it has signed a licensing deal with the USA's Nabi Biopharmaceuticals covering the use of the former's Mimetic Ligand technology in the development of plasma-derived hyperimmune products. The agreement, which includes associated service and supply contracts, will focus on the the creation of hyperimmune products for the treatment of hepatitis C and Stapylococcal infections.
Under the terms of the deal, Nabi will pay Prometic milestone payments based-on the filing of a Biologic License Application, as well as when it out-licenses developed products. The Quebec-headquartered firm will also receive sales royalties.
Additionally, under a services and supply deal, Prometic will provide technology transfer and support to its licensee, as well as the supply of resins required for the licensed process.
