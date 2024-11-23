Promising Data With Aronex' Zintevir

Aronex Pharmaceuticals has reported preliminary results from its Phase I trials with Zintevir, a new class of integrase inhibiting compounds for the treatment of HIV. It is planning follow-on multiple dose-ranging trials with Zintevir to determine the optimally-effective dose.
The single-dose rising study and the two-week, multiple-dose escalation study in 27 patients with HIV found that at doses up to 6mg/kg, Zintevir is well-tolerated, with no significant adverse effects. Plasma concentrations remained at an inhibitory level for up to 10 hours after administration. Preclinical studies demonstrated that, after a single dose of the drug, tissue concentrations were maintained even after five days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze