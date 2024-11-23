Promising Data With Aronex' Zintevir

Aronex Pharmaceuticals has reported preliminary results from its Phase I trials with Zintevir, a new class of integrase inhibiting compounds for the treatment of HIV. It is planning follow-on multiple dose-ranging trials with Zintevir to determine the optimally-effective dose.

The single-dose rising study and the two-week, multiple-dose escalation study in 27 patients with HIV found that at doses up to 6mg/kg, Zintevir is well-tolerated, with no significant adverse effects. Plasma concentrations remained at an inhibitory level for up to 10 hours after administration. Preclinical studies demonstrated that, after a single dose of the drug, tissue concentrations were maintained even after five days.