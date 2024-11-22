Prospects In Genetic-Based Cancer Therapies

Progress in evaluating the potential of oligonucleotide-based and genetic therapeutics is continuing at a number of research institutions and biotechnology companies, and has reached the stage of in vivo evaluation in man. These discoveries have provided new targets on which strategies for genetic modification can be focused, according to a presentation at the 86th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Toronto, Canada, by Albert Deisseroth from the Anderson Cancer Center, Washington, USA.
The most frequently used method of genetic modification in cancer treatments so far has been the retrovirus, said Dr Deisseroth. The advantages of the retrovirus is that it can be used to modify permanently the target cells and the technology exists to produce sufficiently large quantities of the virus which are free of any replication-competent viral particles.
However, noted Dr Deisseroth, there are two major obstacles to the implementation of new programs of genetic therapy. These are that the target cell must replicate to enable the virus to be integrated into the cells, and the cells which do exhibit this behaviour are very low in frequency in the body.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze