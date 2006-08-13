Prostate cancer supp "may cut risk 55%"

According to Premiere Enterprises, a distributor of the dietary supplement Prostate Health Cocktail, research conducted at the USA's Harvard University's School of Public Health indicates men may cut their risk of prostate cancer in half, simply by taking a combination of natural ingredients. The landmark study of more than 2,000 men found those with the highest level of vitamin D in their blood had a 55% lower risk for prostate cancer.

Scientists across the USA and Europe have found similar benefits linked to other natural substances. Taken together, the data suggest that a combination of particular minerals, herbs, vitamins and isoflavanoids (including green tea, lycopene and genistein) can reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer and improve outcomes for men with the disease, Premier Enterprises noted.

One in six American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, which accounts for 30% of all cancers diagnosed in the USA. The condition kills more than 30,000 US males annually, making it the second leading cause of cancer death in men.