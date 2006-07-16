Scottish drugmaker ProStrakan has announced a conditional placing to raise L11.3 million ($20.8 million), before expenses. The firm has placed 12,434,943 new ordinary shares with institutional and other investors at a subscription price of $0.91 per share, which represents approximately 6.7% of the company's existing issued share capital.

ProStrakan noted that the proceeds from the placing will be used to provide additional working capital and to continue its program of "value creation by further leveraging ProStrakan's platform in Europe."