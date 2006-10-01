Protagen sets up US subsidiary

German biotechnology firm Protagen AG, a specialist in the fields of nanobiotechnology and proteins, says it has established a wholly-owned US subsidiary in Chester, New Jersey. The firm added that the business, which will be known as Protagen Incorporated, is the first operation it has established overseas.

Protagen added that it has taken the decision to set up the US enterprise in response to the increasing demand for protein biochips for use in the validation of antibodies produced at its plant in Dortmund, Germany.