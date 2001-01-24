Protarga's Clozaprexin is "safer, more effective"

Preclinical data published in the January issue ofNeuropsychopharmacology by researchers at Harvard Medical School suggest that Protarga's novel antipsychotic Clozaprexin (docosahexaenoic acid-clozapine) may be a safer and more effective treatment for schizophrenia than currently marketed drugs.
The paper concludes that DHA-clozapine may represent a potential new antipsychotic drug with improved central/peripheral distribution and enhanced safety. It was shown that DHA-clozapine is 10 times more potent than clozapine and may only require once-a-day dosing, which could improve patient compliance, an important issue in managing psychotic people.
Senior author of the article, Ross Baldessarini, who is professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at Harvard Medical School, said that "DHA-clozapine is a long-acting agent that produces potent neuropharmacological activity with markedly reduced peripheral exposure to potentially toxic clozapine." Clozaprexin is a patented new compound made by chemically linking the natural fatty acid DHA to clozapine, and belongs to a new class of compounds. For further information, visit: www.protarga.com.
