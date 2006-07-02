Proteome out-licenses stroke biomarkers

UK-based Proteome Sciences has licenced its biomarkers for the detection, diagnosis and monitoring of stroke to an undisclosed firm, which it says is one of the top 10 global leaders in clinical diagnostics.
Proteome stated that this is a new area for the licencee, which has determined not to disclose its identity for competitive reasons. The biomarkers were discovered and validated using a combination of different proteomic approaches available for external use through the proprietary ProteoSHOP platform.
Under the terms of the deal, a number of Proteome Sciences' biomarkers will be tested in stroke for inclusion on a new panel for the licencee's high-throughput diagnostic platforms. Financial details were disclosed.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
