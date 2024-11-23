Saturday 23 November 2024

Proteus Interim Results Claim Across-The-Board Progress

12 December 1997

UK molecular-modeling and immunotherapies drug discovery companyProteus International, says it is "advancing across the whole range of its activities, achieving important milestones in its development."

For the six months to September 30, Proteus reported turnover of just L21,000 ($34,612), compared with L413,000 in the like, year-earlier period. This decline is attributed to phasing of revenues from existing agreements and a strategy of developing new products more fully to maximize their value before licensing them out. The firm's operating loss was L2.1 million, up 7.3%, while the loss on ordinary activities amounted to L1.9 million, compared with L1.8 million.

Proteus noted that its research and administration expenses had been reduced 11% to L1.9 million for the six months. It said that it is building a pipeline of therapeutic products which now include: GnRH immunotherapeutic/immunocastration vaccines; an angiotensin immunotherapeutic vaccine; early-stage immunotherapeutic projects; bovine spongiform encephalopathy/Creutzfeld-Jakob disease diagnostics; NISV for chronic inflammatory diseases; computer-aided molecular design of enzyme inhibitors; Factor Xa (an antithrombotic) and an anti-asthmatic tryptase inhibitor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze