A clinical-stage biotech company targeting unmet needs in debilitating ophthalmic diseases.

Qlaris Bio's lead program, QLS‑111, uses ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulators that improve outflow through distal vascular tissues of the eye to reduce IOP.  QLS‑111 is a novel topical formulation using Qlaris Bio’s ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator platform originally developed by Michael Fautsch, Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology, biochemistry, and molecular biology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. QLS-111 lowers IOP by relaxing vessels of the vascular and vascular-like tissues distal to the trabecular meshwork, thereby reducing distal outflow resistance and lowering EVP.

Qlaris Bio’s investors include Canaan and New Leaf Venture Partners, who co-led the company’s $24 million Series B funding round in April 2024.

Positive results for Qlaris Bio’s eye drug QLS-111
6 February 2025
