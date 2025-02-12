Qlaris Bio's lead program, QLS‑111, uses ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulators that improve outflow through distal vascular tissues of the eye to reduce IOP. QLS‑111 is a novel topical formulation using Qlaris Bio’s ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator platform originally developed by Michael Fautsch, Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology, biochemistry, and molecular biology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. QLS-111 lowers IOP by relaxing vessels of the vascular and vascular-like tissues distal to the trabecular meshwork, thereby reducing distal outflow resistance and lowering EVP.

Qlaris Bio’s investors include Canaan and New Leaf Venture Partners, who co-led the company’s $24 million Series B funding round in April 2024.