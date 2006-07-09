Quest Diagnostics completes acquisition of Focus

Quest Diagnostics, a US provider of diagnostic testing, information and services, has completed the previously-announced acquisition of Focus Diagnostics, in a cash transaction valued at around $185.0 million. Focus is recognized worldwide for its work in infectious and immunologic diseases and has established a reputation for being first to introduce new assays to the market, including diagnostic tests for Lyme disease, West Nile Virus and SARS. In addition, Focus develops and markets diagnostic products, such as HerpeSelect for herpes simplex virus. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Quest's 2006 earnings per share, excluding anticipated charges associated with the transaction.
