Quinapril For Ischemic Heart Disease

Parke-Davis' ACE inhibitor Accupro/ Accupril (quinapril) may be an effective treatment for myocardial ischemia caused by coronary artery disease, according to the results of a new study. The Trial on Reversing Endothelial Dysfunction (TREND) found that quinapril was able to reverse the endothelial dysfunction which occurs in CAD. This is a potential new indication for the ACE inhibitors.

The researchers who conducted the study, from the University of Michigan in the USA, noted that endothelial dysfunction is believed to be one of the first steps in a cascade of events in cardiovascular disease which can lead to ischemic heart disease, myocardial infarction, heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

Bertram Pitt, who headed the study, said that preventing endothelial dysfunction might have an impact on the progression of CAD to angina pectoris, MI etc, and that "this new data from TREND provides researchers with possible directions for future studies."