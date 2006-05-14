Quintiles debuts expanded partnering group as NovaQuest

US firm Quintiles Transnational has announced the launch of its expanded strategic partnering group under the NovaQuest brand and, to further the latter's mission, an alliance with TPG-Axon Capital, a global investment firm with over $5.8 billion in equity capital. NovaQuest helps life-science companies realize greater value from their product portfolios through innovative strategic partnering solutions.

TPG-Axon, led by the former head of Goldman Sachs' Principal Strategies Department, Dinakar Singh, will be NovaQuest's first-line partner for significant co-development and co-promotion investments.

Since 2000, when Quintiles started a formal strategic partnering function, more than $1.5 billion has been invested or committed to the firm's partnerships with companies of all sizes. Within NovaQuest are Quintiles' key investment partnering functions, including agreement structuring and due diligence (formerly known as PharmaBio Development) and alliance management.