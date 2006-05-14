Quintiles debuts expanded partnering group as NovaQuest

US firm Quintiles Transnational has announced the launch of its expanded strategic partnering group under the NovaQuest brand and, to further the latter's mission, an alliance with TPG-Axon Capital, a global investment firm with over $5.8 billion in equity capital. NovaQuest helps life-science companies realize greater value from their product portfolios through innovative strategic partnering solutions.
TPG-Axon, led by the former head of Goldman Sachs' Principal Strategies Department, Dinakar Singh, will be NovaQuest's first-line partner for significant co-development and co-promotion investments.
Since 2000, when Quintiles started a formal strategic partnering function, more than $1.5 billion has been invested or committed to the firm's partnerships with companies of all sizes. Within NovaQuest are Quintiles' key investment partnering functions, including agreement structuring and due diligence (formerly known as PharmaBio Development) and alliance management.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze