Quintiles shopping in South Africa

Quintiles, the contract research organization, has announced theacquisition of Ungerer Laboratory, including the assets of Bavaria pd CC, which are both based in Pretoria, South Africa. Ungerer, founded in 1998, specializes in microbiology, molecular biology and hematology and has 87 employees. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Quintiles said that the acquisition should be neutral to its earnings per share in 2001.

Oppel Greeff, Quintiles' president for South Africa and India, said that the capabilities and technology of Ungerer will give the firm greater capacity to coordinate its reference and clinical laboratory activities. He added that "this will be especially valuable in enhancing our ability to provide full product development services in South Africa." In 1999, Quintiles set up a laboratory services partnership in South Africa and acquired a pharmaceutical regulatory consulting group.

