R-PR Launches Taxotere In USA

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer launched its anticancer drug Taxotere (docetaxel) onto the US market on June 6 for the second-line treatment of patients with advanced breast cancer.
The drug was recently approved for treating locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer which has progressed despite, or relapsed during, anthracycline-based therapy (Marketletter May 20). It is the second taxane drug to be launched in the USA after Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel).
In a telephone briefing announcing the availability of the new drug, Howard Burris of the University of Texas Cancer Center said that while studies are now ongoing to compare Taxol and Taxotere, anecdotal and preclinical evidence has shown that R-PR's drug has pharmacokinetic characteristics which point to greater potency than Taxol, as well as more rapid detoxification from cells.
