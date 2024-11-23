R-PR Posts Loss In 2nd Qtr

Following the profits warning issued by the Franco-American company in June, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer posted a net loss of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 1994. The loss per share was $0.05.

The quarter includes a pretax restructuring charge of $121.2 million relating to the company's global restructuring plan. The plan should be completed in 1995, and is expected to affect around 6% of the company's workforce.

Sales in the second quarter were $973 million, down 3.5%. With negative effects of currency fluctuations and product divestitures excluded, R-PR said sales were flat. Sales in the US prescription business declined because ex-factory sales, particularly of key respiratory products, are not yet matching the audited prescription growth. Furthermore, the company noted that in the North American over-the-counter sector business was below that of last year's. The antacid Maalox (aluminum hydroxide) was said to have been up against increasing competition.