R-PR Posts Loss In 2nd Qtr

Following the profits warning issued by the Franco-American company in June, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer posted a net loss of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 1994. The loss per share was $0.05.
The quarter includes a pretax restructuring charge of $121.2 million relating to the company's global restructuring plan. The plan should be completed in 1995, and is expected to affect around 6% of the company's workforce.
Sales in the second quarter were $973 million, down 3.5%. With negative effects of currency fluctuations and product divestitures excluded, R-PR said sales were flat. Sales in the US prescription business declined because ex-factory sales, particularly of key respiratory products, are not yet matching the audited prescription growth. Furthermore, the company noted that in the North American over-the-counter sector business was below that of last year's. The antacid Maalox (aluminum hydroxide) was said to have been up against increasing competition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze