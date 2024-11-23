Ranbaxy In USA By 1998?

Indian pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy hopes to begin marketing itsproducts in the USA by 1998, chairman Parvinder Singh told Reuters in a visit to the firm's R&D center outside New Delhi.
Mr Singh said the firm is hoping that pending US approvals will come through in 1997 so that they will be on the market by 1998. Ranbaxy, which already exports to 45 countries, has recently signed deals to export products to Egypt, Poland, South Africa and the UK, and is looking at Australia, he said.
While the Indian drug industry is growing at an annual rate of 15%-16%, Mr Singh said that his company is growing at a rate of 20% annually. Ranbaxy now has a 4% share of the domestic market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze