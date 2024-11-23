Ratiopharm Challenges Losec SPC

The German generics company Ratiopharm has challenged the validity of aEuropean Union Supplementary Protection Certificate granted to Astra for its antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole). The challenge has gained support in Germany's federal patent court in Munich, which says that Astra's Losec is not covered by the German SPC rules.
Astra says that it will appeal the ruling in the German Supreme Court, and will request a ruling by the European Court of Justice.
Astra argues that its SPC for Losec is valid in Germany. However, it notes that if the patent court's ruling is upheld, the substance patent for omeprazole in Germany will expire in 1999. In other major European markets, under the terms of the SPCs, protection for omeprazole expires between 2002 and 2004.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze