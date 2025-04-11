Friday 11 April 2025

RayThera

A biotech company developing small molecule therapies for immunological diseases.

RayThera, a San Diego-based biotechnology company founded in 2023, is focused on the development of small molecule therapies targeting immunological diseases. With a strategic emphasis on high-impact, precision medicines, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel drug candidates aimed at addressing critical gaps in the treatment of immune-mediated conditions. RayThera's scientific platform is rooted in a rigorous, discovery-first approach designed to accelerate the transition from early-stage research to clinical development.

In April 2025, RayThera announced the successful completion of a $110 million Series A financing round. The investment was co-led by Foresite Capital and OrbiMed Advisors, with participation from TTM Capital. The proceeds will be used to advance the company’s lead programs into Phase I clinical trials.

Latest RayThera News

RayThera launches with $110 million to advance immunology pipeline
8 April 2025
