Receptor BioLogix buys cancer vacc Insegia

San Francisco, USA-based Receptor BioLogix, a specialist in the development of oncology drugs, says that it has signed a deal to acquire the developmental cancer vaccine Insegia (G17DT) from fellow US company Aphton. The purchase, which includes the transferral of related assets, is part of the latter group's Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale, and has been approved by the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Primarily designed to target cancers of the gastrointestinal tract, Insegia is composed of a gastrin-derived synthetic peptide bound to an inactive diptheria toxin moiety, which elicits an immune response against the gastin molecules found on tumors of the gastric tract. The product has been examined in two Phase III trials, as well as numerous Phase II assessments, in which, according to Receptor BioLogix, it achieved promising results.

The company's chief executive, Thomas Glaze, explained that, "in view of the promising clinical trial results to date, we believe there is a strong likelihood Insegia has a beneficial effect on these cancers and warrants further clinical development." He added that the firm would be examining European and US regulatory mechanisms that would enable the vaccine's expedited approval.