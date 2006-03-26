Reckitt Benckiser eyeing up purchase of Pfizer consumer unit

UK-headquartered household and consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser, which has only just completed its L1.93 billion ($3.39 billion) acquisition of the Boots company's over-the-counter medicines business, is reportedly set to make a bid for the consumer health care operations of global drug giant Pfizer, which the latter has suggested could be up for sale (Marketletters passim).

According to the UK newspaper the Sunday Times, Reckitt Benckiser has retained Merril Lynch to handle financing of the deal, and it is estimated that it will make an offer of L6.0 billion for the Pfizer unit. However, Pfizer has already made it clear that it is looking for more.