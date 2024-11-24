Rectify Pharma

Company Overview

Rectify is a development stage biotechnology company developing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), disease-modifying therapeutics that restore and enhance ABC transporter function to address the underlying cause of serious ABC transporter mediated diseases.

It is the first company to directly address the untapped therapeutic potential of the ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporter target class, a 48-member superfamily of membrane-bound proteins that actively export a diverse range of substrates across lipid membranes.

The company’s breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first-in-class small molecule therapies with potential to address ABC transporter dysfunction in rare and common liver, biliary, eye and CNS diseases.

Rectify was founded and seeded by Atlas Venture who co-led the $100M Series A round with Omega Funds and were joined by Forbion and Longwood Fund.