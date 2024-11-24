Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

The company's plaform is built across diverse technologies that work to expand one of the world’s largest proprietary biological, chemical and patient-centric datasets, using machine-learning algorithms to distill searchable relationships across biology and chemistry.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montreal, the San Francisco Bay Area and London.

In June 2024, Recursion announced the pricing of a $200 Million public fffering of Class A common stock.



