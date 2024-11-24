Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery.

Company Overview

The company's plaform is built across diverse technologies that work to expand one of the world’s largest proprietary biological, chemical and patient-centric datasets, using machine-learning algorithms to distill searchable relationships across biology and chemistry. 

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montreal, the San Francisco Bay Area and London.

In June 2024, Recursion announced the pricing of a $200 Million public fffering of Class A common stock.




Latest Recursion Pharmaceuticals News

Recursion shares fall after Phase II data for REC-994
4 September 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - August 2024
3 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 9, 2024
11 August 2024
AI-enabled biotechs Recursion and Exscientia to merge
8 August 2024
More Recursion Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze