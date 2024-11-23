Saturday 23 November 2024

RedCell Looks Forward With "Anchor" Technology

13 January 1997

RedCell, based in South San Francisco in the USA, was founded in August1993. Its focus for development revolves around what it calls "Anchor" technology.

"Anchors," the company says, are small synthetic molecules which are used to "permanently bind therapeutic agents in vivo to red blood cells (RBCs) and plasma proteins, thus increasing the half-life of the anchored drug hundreds-fold and giving the bound drug the carrier's own distribution characteristics." The therapeutic agent is chemically conjugated at one end of the molecule, while the other end remains free for attachment to specific targets.

The "Anchors" have different chemical binding groups which allows them to bind to the carriers in two different ways. Affinity groups recognize and bind to a specific molecular target. This then allows the drug, linked to the Anchor, to specify a unique carrier protein and bind temporarily to it. The second binding groups are designated reactive groups whereby a chemical reaction occurs between the Anchor and the carrier protein, forging a permanent link.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze