Friday 16 May 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Remedy Plan Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of small molecule therapeutics that target nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT).

Remedy Plan’s lead candidate, RPT1G, is a first-in-class hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitor designed to avoid the severe toxicities that hindered earlier programs in this target class. RPT1G selectively modulates metabolic pathways in diseased cells while sparing healthy tissues, offering a potentially safer and more effective therapeutic approach. The compound is completing a Phase I trial in healthy volunteers as of Q2 2025, with a Phase I/II study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

In May 2025, Remedy Plan raised $18 million in an insider-led financing round, bringing its total funding to $55 million to date.

