Remote monitoring technology could improve drug effectiveness

The New York Times has reported on the emerging technologies of remote monitoring that could allow tens of millions of US citizens to improve surveillance and treatment of chronic conditions, including heart failure, diabetes and mental illnesses.

Medical device manufacturers Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott Laboratories are developing systems for regulating heart rate and delivering electric shocks; wireless Internet connection between physicians and patients; remote monitoring of blood pressure and glucose levels; and constant monitoring of lung and circulation functions. Among the advantages cited for patients is "more effective use of drugs, fewer and shorter hospital stays and longer stretches between routine visits to physicians' offices."

Figures released by the US department of Veteran Affairs recently suggest that 70 tracked patients over a three-month period spent eight fewer days in doctors' surgeries when they used remote monitoring and treatment systems. However, the report also noted that fears of litigation liability against physicians who rely on such novel techniques, as well as the problem for doctors of being indemnified for their monitoring work are major obstacles to their widespread adoption.