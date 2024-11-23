REORGANIZATION AT HOECHST ITALIA

Hoechst Italia is to undertake a major reorganization which will include spinning off its pharmaceutical operations while it is looking to improve results for 1994, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent.
Managing director Hans Udo Wenzel told the press the move is meant to turn the Italian offshoot of the German group into "a tight group of fast ships rather than a tanker with scarce steering capability."
The restructuring effort should be completed by year-end and is centered on the spin-off of the pharmaceutical operations, which achieved around 439 billion lire ($271 million) worth of sales last year. Hoechst Italian pharmaceutical operations, including the subsidiaries Istituto Behring and Milanfarma, will be incorporated into Roussel Italia SpA, which posted turnover of 200 billion lire in 1993.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze