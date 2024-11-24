Resalis Therapeutics

An Italian biotech company developing RNA-based therapies that tackle the root causes of complex metabolic disorders.

Resalis' lead investigational candidate is RES-010, which represents a first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide targeting miR-22, a non-coding RNA that plays a pivotal role in the molecular pathways underlying obesity. As of Q4 2024, Resalis is advancing RES-010 through a Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial.

Resalis is supported by investors Claris Ventures and Sunstone Life Science Ventures and private investors from Italian Angels for Growth and Club degli Investitori.