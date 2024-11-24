Sunday 24 November 2024

Resalis Therapeutics

An Italian biotech company developing RNA-based therapies that tackle the root causes of complex metabolic disorders.

Resalis' lead investigational candidate is RES-010, which represents a first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide targeting miR-22, a non-coding RNA that plays a pivotal role in the molecular pathways underlying obesity. As of Q4 2024, Resalis is advancing RES-010 through a Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial. 

Resalis is supported by investors Claris Ventures and Sunstone Life Science Ventures and private investors from Italian Angels for Growth and Club degli Investitori.

Latest Resalis Therapeutics News

BRIEF—Obesity-focused Resalis secures Sanofi deal
