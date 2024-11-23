Results From Galena And Infusia Horatev

For 1996, Czech human and veterinary drugmaker Infusia Horatev recordeda net profit of 5.4 million koruna ($168,750) on revenues of 358 million koruna, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. Revenues from the company's own sales and services were worth 303 million koruna, and were up 46 million koruna on the previous year. Last year, Infusia spent 11 million koruna on R&D. Around 30% of the company's share capital of 141 million koruna is owned by Germany's Centec.

Reporting figures for the first five months of 1997, fellow Czech drug company Galena Opava said turnover was 948 million koruna and profits were 143 million koruna. Galena is understood to be projecting net profit this year of 237 million koruna, and the first-five months are said to represent around 60% of this total, with sales accounting for 40% of the year's target of 2.3 billion koruna, compared to the 1.97 billion koruna achieved in 1996.

Galena is planning to at least double its capacity, revenues and profits in the next five years, and has set itself the target of becoming the Czech Republic's third largest pharmaceutical producer.