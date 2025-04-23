Wednesday 23 April 2025

REVEAL GENOMICS

A precision oncology company developing advanced genomic diagnostics to guide cancer treatment decisions.

REVEAL GENOMICS, founded in Barcelona, Spain, is a precision oncology company developing advanced genomic diagnostics to guide cancer treatment decisions. Originating as a spin-off from leading Spanish research institutions including Hospital Clínic of Barcelona and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology, the company offers molecular assays such as HER2DX, TNBCDX, and DNADX, which provide predictive and prognostic insights for various tumor types.

In April 2025, REVEAL GENOMICS announced a strategic collaboration with Ona Therapeutics to support the clinical development of ONA-255, a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting therapy-resistant solid tumors. As part of a Phase I–II trial, REVEAL will conduct molecular analyses to identify biomarkers, define responder subgroups, and better understand the drug’s mechanism of action. This initiative is supported by a grant from Spain’s CDTI and funded through the European Union’s NextGenerationEU program. 

Reveal and Ona partner on novel ADC for resistant cancers
15 April 2025
