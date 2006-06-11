Review of Congress of European Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

More than 6,000 delegates met at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases held in Nice, France, to hear international experts discuss clinical research and public health problems that affect the care of patients both in hospital and in the community. Some of the important topics raised at the ECCMID included antibiotic resistance, avian flu, emerging viral infections, tuberculosis, methicillin-resistant Staphyloccus aureus and antifungal therapies.

Invasive fungal infections (IFIs) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in patients who are immunocompromized or immunosuppressed. As more and more people are either recipients of transplants or are neutropenic after receiving cancer treatment, the incidence of fungal infections are increasing and so effective antifungal therapy has become an essential part of successful case management.

Much of the discussion at the antifungal presentations centered on how and when to treat patients at high risk of fungal infections. Early diagnosis of IFIs is critical to improving patient outcome, but difficulties in diagnosing the fungal infection early have meant that many high-risk patients with persistent fevers have been treated empirically, prompted by a lack of response to broad-spectrum antibacterial therapy. While this approach ensures that many patients are treated for suspected fungal infections, very few patients may actually experience full benefit at significant potential toxicity and cost. Less than optimal doses of toxic antifungal agents may be used, favoring the emergence of more resistant organisms.