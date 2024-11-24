ReviR Therapeutics

Company Overview

The company is utilizing technology to develop therapies, with an initial focus to apply SpliceR modulation technologies towards RNA targets of genetic diseases with limited or no treatment options.

Founded in 2021, ReviR is developing an AI-based platform - VoyageR to explore beyond the protein - based target space to reach a large number of known disease targets previously considered "undruggable". The VoyageR Engine leverages AI to design a novel and diverse library of RNA-targeting compounds specifically for splicing. This platform employs advanced RNA technologies and machine learning for transcriptome-wide compound library screening, enabling high-throughput and multiplex capabilities.