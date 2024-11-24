ReviR Therapeutics

Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-targeting small molecule therapies that modulate the causal genes of CNS diseases, cancer, and other rare genetically defined diseases.

Company Overview

The company is utilizing technology to develop therapies, with an initial focus to apply SpliceR modulation technologies towards RNA targets of genetic diseases with limited or no treatment options.

Founded in 2021, ReviR is developing an AI-based platform - VoyageR to explore beyond the protein - based target space to reach a large number of known disease targets previously considered "undruggable". The VoyageR Engine leverages AI to design a novel and diverse library of RNA-targeting compounds specifically for splicing. This platform employs advanced RNA technologies and machine learning for transcriptome-wide compound library screening, enabling high-throughput and multiplex capabilities.



$30 million boost for AI-based work on "undruggable" targets
29 July 2024
