Rhone-Poulenc Rorer Expands In Singapore

Franco-American pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc Rorer is investing$50 million in the construction of a new chemical manufacturing plant in Singapore. The plant will be used for the production of enoxaparin sodium, which is the active ingredient for R-PR's low-molecular weight heparin Lovenox/Clexane injection.

The expansion will also include the construction of new laboratories, and the entire project will lead to the creation of 40 new jobs at the site. Construction of the new plant will get underway in September this year and manufacturing should start in 1999.

The site for the new plant was acquired by R-PR in October 1995 as a result of its acquisition of the UK company Fisons. Since 1993, the site has been used for the manufacture of the antiasthmatic agent Tilade (nedocromil sodium), and solutions for allergic conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis.