Rigel's RA drug sees good Ph I data

The USA's Rigel Pharmaceuticals has disclosed strong preliminary data from a Phase I double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to investigate the safety and pharmacokinetics of R788, an oral kinase inhibitor, in combination with methotrexate in rheumatoid arthritis patients.
According to the firm, the data demonstrated that R788 was well-tolerated when given in combination with methotrexate and had no significant adverse pharmacokinetic interactions. Rigel now plans to initiate separate clinical efficacy studies with R788, in RA and in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), in the second half of this year.
The Phase I study enrolled patients verified to suffer from RA and who were receiving methotrexate treatment. There were no unanticipated adverse events and pharmacokinetic analysis suggests that there is no adverse interaction with the two agents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze