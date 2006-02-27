Rigel's RA drug sees good Ph I data

The USA's Rigel Pharmaceuticals has disclosed strong preliminary data from a Phase I double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to investigate the safety and pharmacokinetics of R788, an oral kinase inhibitor, in combination with methotrexate in rheumatoid arthritis patients.

According to the firm, the data demonstrated that R788 was well-tolerated when given in combination with methotrexate and had no significant adverse pharmacokinetic interactions. Rigel now plans to initiate separate clinical efficacy studies with R788, in RA and in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), in the second half of this year.

The Phase I study enrolled patients verified to suffer from RA and who were receiving methotrexate treatment. There were no unanticipated adverse events and pharmacokinetic analysis suggests that there is no adverse interaction with the two agents.