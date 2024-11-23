Roberts Acquires Product Licenses

Roberts Pharmaceuticals has concluded two product license acquisitions from Glaxo and SmithKline Beecham. The Glaxo agreement gives Roberts the exclusive US marketing rights to Eltroxin (levothyroxine sodium), a synthetic thyroid drug used to treat hypothyroidism. The acquisition agreement with SmithKline Beecham gives Roberts the UK and Republic of Ireland rights to the antiemetic Maxolon (metoclopromide HCl).
The company reports that both products will fit well into its current product portfolio and add to its therapeutic focus. Roberts plans to launch Eltroxin onto the US market within the next month. It is already approved in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze