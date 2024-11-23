Roberts Acquires Product Licenses

Roberts Pharmaceuticals has concluded two product license acquisitions from Glaxo and SmithKline Beecham. The Glaxo agreement gives Roberts the exclusive US marketing rights to Eltroxin (levothyroxine sodium), a synthetic thyroid drug used to treat hypothyroidism. The acquisition agreement with SmithKline Beecham gives Roberts the UK and Republic of Ireland rights to the antiemetic Maxolon (metoclopromide HCl).

The company reports that both products will fit well into its current product portfolio and add to its therapeutic focus. Roberts plans to launch Eltroxin onto the US market within the next month. It is already approved in the USA.