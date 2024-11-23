Roberts Wins License For Pfizer's Sampatrilat

- Roberts Pharmaceutical has received an exclusive development andmarketing license from Pfizer for sampatrilat, for the treatment of essential hypertension and congestive heart failure. The drug has a dual mechanism of activity - it is an ACE inhibitor, but also inhibits neutral endopeptidase which results in an elevation of the natural diuretic, atrial natriuretic factor, and may offer advantages over other dual-action drugs which are linked to side effects such as gout and elevated blood lipids. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.