A Swiss biotech company and a member of the Swiss Rockets Ltd family, developing next-generation vaccines using proprietary molecular biology technologies based on attenuated live viruses.

​RocketVax AG, established in 2020 and based in Basel, Switzerland, is a biotech company specializing in the development of next-generation vaccines using proprietary molecular biology and chemical technologies. The company's initial focus has been on creating advanced vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, aiming to provide broader and longer-lasting immunity compared to existing options. ​

RocketVax's primary therapeutic area is infectious diseases, with an emphasis on developing vaccines for COVID-19. Their pipeline includes live-attenuated vaccines designed to elicit comprehensive immune responses, potentially offering enhanced protection against various virus variants. ​

In February 2023, RocketVax successfully concluded a financing round led by the Wietlisbach Foundation, acquiring a 9% stake in the company. The funds are earmarked for advancing the development of a second-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. ​

Emergent Bio and Rocketvax in investment deal and partnership
12 March 2025
