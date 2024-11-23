Romanian Drug Production Forecasts

The Romanian government National Prognosis Commission forecasts thatRomanian drug production will rise an annual average of 1.7% during 1997-2000, reports Mediafax.
Also, the Ministry of Health has announced that health insurance legislation will be introduced in 1998, with health insurance companies to be established in 1999. The legislation will also see decentralization of health services and their financing.
Meantime, the National Statistics Commission has said that investment in Romania's health care sector in first-half 1997 accounted for 3.27% of total investment in the national economy during the period, notes the Rompress news agency.
