Romanian Health Spending, Drug Imports Slammed

Romanian Health Minister Stefan Dragulescu says the 2.7% of 1997 GrossDomestic Product allocated for health care is insufficient; at least 4% is needed to maintain services, reports Mediafax. Finance Minister Mircea Ciumara agrees but says no extra resources are available, although he adds that shortages could be overcome partly if existing funding was managed efficiently.
Mr Ciumara has also criticized "the white mafia of medicine importers," which he says is damaging the Romanian drugs and medical products industry. Medicines are being imported even though domestic plants are manufacturing the same products, which are sold at higher prices, he said, noting that this situation has resulted from the imports being exempt from customs duties.
