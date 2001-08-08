Rosetta/Agilent deal with Max Planck

Rosetta Inpharmatics and Agilent Technologies have agreed with the MaxPlanck Institute for Molecular Genetics, together with the MPIs for Infection Biology and for Molecular Plant Physiology, all in Germany, for the MPIs to serve as European demonstration sites for the Rosetta Resolver Gene Expression Data Analysis System and Agilent's new DNA Microarray Scanner.
The Rosetta Resolver is an enterprise bioinformatics system for gene expression data analysis, while Agilent's next-generation DNA Microarray Scanner scans industry-standard one-inch by three-inch glass slides and offers automated 48-slide scanning for increased productivity. Also, Rosetta has launched a satellite customer service operation in Europe, housed at Agilent's facility in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
