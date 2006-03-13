Rosetta launches gene expression Resolver 6.0

Seattle, Washington, USA-based Rosetta Biosoftware has launched its 6.0 Rosetta Resolver gene expression data analysis system, with capabilities to support toxicogenomics research.

The firm says that the new version of the Resolver provides a "comprehensive data management and analysis platform for gene expression that can scale to fit the needs of any organization." The technology, which is designed to aid researchers in pinpointing toxicity in lead compounds and uncovering molecular mechanisms of treatments and toxicants, is distributed exclusively by Agilent Technologies.