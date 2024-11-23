Russia: A $2.7 Billion Pharma Market In 2001

Pharmaceutical sales in the Russian Federation were valued at $1.6 billion for 1995 at cif/ex-manufacturers' prices. This is more than double the value of the market in 1993, but it represents a decline in US dollar terms of 7.3% over 1994, according to a new report from IMS Pharma Strategy Group, Russia: An Evolution of Increasing Opportunities. This forecasts an average compound annual growth rate of 11.8% in dollar terms during the 1996 to 2001 period, with the market value expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2001. The dramatic fluctuations over the past three years were caused by attempts to address a severe shortage of supply to the market in 1993.
Total Russian Pharma Market 1993-95 ----------------------------------- Year $ Mill % Change 1993 722.2 - 1994 1,738.6 +140.7 1995 1,610.0 -7.4 Source: government statistics ----------------------------------- Growth in the first two years is expected to be slow, with the market set to decline in 1996 by 3.2% for the second consecutive year, says IMS. However, by 1998, there is expected to be a market recovery which will continue throughout the rest of the forecast period.
Although relatively high growth is expected from 1998 to 2001, per capita sales are forecast to have reached $18.2 by 2001, up from $10.8 in 1995 (based on a current population of 150 million). This is very low by European Union standards, where per capita drug consumption averaged around $190 in 1994. Even compared with some of its central European neighbors, per capita sales in Russia are low.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze