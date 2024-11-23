Russian National Drug Sector Strategy Call

A call for "an adequate, clear-cut pharmaceutical industry developmentstrategy" has come in a report in the Russian journal Ekspert.
It says the market has been swamped with imports due to "unchecked foreign trade liberalization" (Marketletters passim), accompanied by the collapse of the Soviet drug supply system. As a result, Russia lacks domestically-produced drugs and the share of such products on the market is in steady decline.
A report by the Boston Consulting Group says that in 1996 the market had grown to $3.3 billion from $1.5 billion in 1993, yet domestic drugs' share had fallen to 30% from 50%. Over this time, the share of imports from eastern Europe, India and Turkey grew from 40% in 1993 to about 47%, while imports from the west rose from a share of 10% in 1993 to 23%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze