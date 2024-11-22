Russian Pharma Production Program

A Russian federal program for the production of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical raw materials has been approved by the Ministry of Science and Technical Policy and the Medical Industry Committee.
Production will be located at chemical enterprises in the Moscow region and in the capital itself. Some 46 preparations are to be manufactured, including anesthetics, neuroleptics, antipyretics, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular and antitubercular treatments. The cost of these domestically-produced medicines will be 35%-50% cheaper than imports, according to the government.
The cost of organizing production is to be recouped within two years, the Ministry and Committee estimate.
