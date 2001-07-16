Friday 22 November 2024

Rx demand "driving US health plan cost rises"

16 July 2001

Fast-rising prescription drugs costs within US managed-care health plansare being driven largely by enrollee demand, particularly for new drugs, says a report in the July issue of the American Journal of Managed Care.

The study, by University of Michigan researchers, says health maintenance organizations' prescription costs grew 34.8% over two years, while those of preferred provider organizations rose 30.7%. Traditional fee-for-service plans' prescription costs increased 17.3%, again almost entirely due to prescriptions written for new drugs, rather than price rises for existing drugs, it says.

An accompanying editorial, by Bernard Bloom of the University of Pennsylvania, says the study shows that recent rises in drug spending are due "overwhelmingly" to expansion in volume and the changing mix of prescriptions written and filled. "Price increases accounted for minor effects," Dr Bloom adds.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze