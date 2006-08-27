S-P gets clarification on golimumab rights

US drug major Schering-Plough has announced clarification on its question regarding the expiration date for its rights to market golimumab worldwide, excluding the USA, Japan and certain other Asian markets. As announced in August 2005, S-P and Centocor said that they were working together to move forward with their collaboration on golimumab and were taking steps to resolve the difference of opinion as to the expiration date. S-P's rights to market golimumab will extend to 15 years after the first commercial sale in its territories. The company aspires to launch the drug in 2009 or 2010.
Golimumab is a fully-human monoclonal antibody being developed as a treatment for certain immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It is being investigated in Phase III trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.
