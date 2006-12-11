S-P's Aeris less side effects than Xyzal

US drug major Schering-Plough says that patients taking Aerius (desloratadine) are less likely to experience drowsiness and sedation within one month of treatment than patients on Xyzal (levocetirizine dihydrochloride), a rival anti-histamine co-promoted in the USA by Belgium's UCB and French drug major Sanofi-Aventis.
According to the data published in the October issue of Drug Safety, it was found that, among allergic rhinitis, which affects nearly 94 million Europeans each year, the incidence of drowsiness/sedation alone or in combination with other sedating events was more than six times greater in patients using Xyzal than those treated with Aerius.
The observational study utilized the Prescription Event Monitoring system conducted by Drug Safety Research Unit and compared the incidence of drowsiness and sedation within the first 30 days of observation among more than 24,000 patients in the UK treated with either Aerius or Xyzal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze