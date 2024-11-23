Sales Rise 31% At Human In 1996

Consolidated sales in 1996 rose 31% at Hungarian drugs manufacturerHuman, to reach 13.64 billion forint ($77.49 million), reports MTI Econews. The high turnover was mainly attributed to increased sales of blood derivatives, infusions and antibiotics, said the company.

Revenues from Human's own production and services totaled 6.88 billion forint for 1996, up 25.6%, while turnover from trading activities rose 1.82 billion forint to 6.76 billion forint.

Consolidated operating profits for the year grew 26% to 653.4 million forint, with net profits of 67.89 million forint, compared to a loss of 200,000 forint in 1995.