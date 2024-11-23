Sales Rise 31% At Human In 1996

Consolidated sales in 1996 rose 31% at Hungarian drugs manufacturerHuman, to reach 13.64 billion forint ($77.49 million), reports MTI Econews. The high turnover was mainly attributed to increased sales of blood derivatives, infusions and antibiotics, said the company.
Revenues from Human's own production and services totaled 6.88 billion forint for 1996, up 25.6%, while turnover from trading activities rose 1.82 billion forint to 6.76 billion forint.
Consolidated operating profits for the year grew 26% to 653.4 million forint, with net profits of 67.89 million forint, compared to a loss of 200,000 forint in 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze